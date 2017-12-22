Often, video games are about making decisions, and you won’t always make the right one. Sometimes, there is no right answer. Sometimes, you’ve got to live with what you did.

In the latest episode of the Favecast, we bring in special guest Danielle Riendeau from Waypoint (disclosure: my girlfriend) to discuss some of the most memorable moments in video games from 2017 with Gita Jackson and me.

You can download the MP3 here.

Around the 1:20 mark, we discuss our favorite video game moments of the year, followed our favorite video game characters of the year (21:20), and finally our biggest regrets of the year (51:00.) There are some spoilers for games like Pyre, Life is Strange: Before the Storm, Persona 5, and Nier—though we warn listeners before they happen.

Without spoiling too much from the podcast, I’ll dish on one of the choices that still lingers with me months after it happened: in Pyre, you meet a girl who is an outcast in the real world. She gets banished into a purgatory of sorts, just like you. While most people think this is a hellish fate, she actually enjoys being a denizen. Nobody can judge her here.

The twist is that by playing Pyre’s version of NBA Jam, you can send someone from your team back into normal society. So, I got her some redemption. She went back. But even now I can’t help but wonder if I should have done that. Would she have been happier staying behind in a place she felt comfortable, rather than going back into a world that hated her? Did I make that choice for her, or for myself? I still don’t know. Stuff like that is what makes Pyre so damn good.

What about you folks, what choices have you made in a video game that still haunt you to this day? I’ll clarify that I mean in-game choices, else most responses will probably be about buying a game you didn’t like/ended up being terrible.

Other moments discussed during this podcast include:

Makoto’s Persona reveal

Rachel Amber’s acting scene in Before the Storm

The best boss battle in Nier Automata

Billie Lurk’s narrative arc in Dishonored

The incredible race of skeletons in Divinity 2. Also the mechanical complexity at the heart of Divinity 2.

Akarsha’s shitposting in Butterfly Soup

The space lesbians in Prey

Breath of the Wild’s DLC

This is our last episode for 2017! We'll be back next year.