Originally released on the Wii in 2006, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz is being remade for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Steam. It’s called Tabegoro! Super Monkey Ball with tabegoro meaning “ripe for eating.” The game will be out on October 31 on Switch and PS4 in Japan. The Steam release is TBA. No word on when it’ll be out internationally.
