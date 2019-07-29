Originally released on the Nintendo 3DS in 2013, the first Yokai Watch game is being released in HD on the Nintendo Switch. It will be titled Yokai Watch 1 for Nintendo Switch and be out in Japan on October 10. No word yet on an international release.
