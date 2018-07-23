Heritage Auctions recently sold the original art used for Shahrazad, a card released in 1993 for Magic: The Gathering’s Arabian Nights expansion. It sold for a ton.



Illustrated by writer and artist Kaja Foglio, the $72,000 final offer is the second big Magic sale in the last few months, with the original Arcbound Ravager art selling for $45,000 in June.

Here’s the official item description (the winner would receive both the original painting and a card):

Kaja Foglio’s “Shahrazad” card has the dubious distinction of being the only non-Conspiracy card that does not require an ante which has been banned in “Type I / Vintage” and “Legacy” play. A gorgeous work of art created in oil on illustration board with a matted image area of 7" x 5.5". Signed in the image area and in Excellent condition. Not only is this a stunning work of art, it comes with a copy of the card itself in Excellent condition. This card sells in Excellent condition for well in excess of $200.00 by itself. A great set.

The painting was formerly in the possession of Ethan Roberts, a noted collector of comic art who passed away in 2017.

Here’s the painting in full:

UPDATE: Some context for non-players!: