You're Gonna Want to Play Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny More Than Once

Capcom’s remaster of 2002 PS2 hack and slash adventure Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny is a classic, though it does show its age at some points—particularly with its fixed camera angles and gameplay that certainly feels more than 20 years old. But it still has plenty of charming characters and replayability.

If you’re looking for a nostalgic experience, or are playing it for the first time, Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny offers a straightforward-yet-healthy runtime for both veterans and newcomers. Like many other adventure games of its era, Onimusha 2 doesn’t take that long to beat, but its branching story paths make it worth revisiting over and over again.

How long does it take to beat Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny?

A standard playthrough of Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny can take about 10 to 15 hours to beat if you’re just focusing on the story and if it’s your first time. It’s quite similar to Capcom’s most notable franchise, Resident Evil, where repeated playthroughs will increase your familiarity, allowing you to beat it quicker on subsequent runs. Speedrunners have completed this game in under than five hours. In fact, the remaster has an achievement for finishing the game within that time.

If you want to earn all the Achievements and/or Trophies, you’ll also have to beat the game on Ultimate mode, as well as finish a complete playthrough without enhancing any of your weapons or using any jewels. All of these additional playthroughs can add up to 20 more hours of playtime to the total count. You’ll also need to collect all files and maps for their respective completion achievements/trophies, which can take multiple playthroughs if you somehow miss any of them.

There are also multiple endings depending on your friendship with various characters like Ekei, Kotaro, and Magoichi. Throughout the game, you can give them gifts in order to raise their friendship levels and influence which ending you’ll get. There’s also an ending for when you don’t give any of them gifts.

If you’re a completionist, get ready to spend quite a few hours with Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny. There’s still plenty of time before the next entry, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, launches in 2026. For now, though, join Jubei as he gets his revenge on Nobunaga Oda!

Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and Windows PCs.