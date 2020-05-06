Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastSouth Korea

One Thousand People Just Lined Up In South Korea For Nintendo Switches

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:nintendo
nintendoswitchsouth koreaanimal crossinganimal crossing: new horizons
Image: Nintendo of Korea
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
In what seems like a story from a different time, the Nintendo Switch is drawing long lines of people in South Korea.

As South Korean website The Qoo explains, people are at home and have lots of time to play video games. With Animal Crossing: New Horizons out, more Korean players are interested in getting a Nintendo Switch. But since there are shortages, it’s harder than ever to get the console. 

This has meant long lines and scare consoles. On May 1, for example, over 1,000 people lined up in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province to enter a lottery to get the chance to buy a Nintendo Switch.

There were only three hundred lottery tickets, as reported on Kakao, and only 45 Switch consoles. 

Illustration for article titled One Thousand People Just Lined Up In South Korea For Nintendo Switches
Image: The Qoo

In Daegu, another 500 people gathered for their chance.

Online in South Korea, resellers have also been offering the Animal Crossing Switch at premium prices.

South Korea has taken an extremely proactive stance against the novel coronavirus with extensive testing and contact tracing. To date, there have only been 255 deaths. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

