Today on Highlight Reel we have The Division 2 moments, Apex Legends kills, dirty Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice tactics, and much more!
- Rainbow Six Siege - (direct file) Kibbles
- The Division 2 - Legs out - Team Tobanga
- The Division 2 - slow walker - Victor Immonen
- The Division 2 - bug - Draner (part 1 and 2)
- Apex Legends - Oh man that was a close call… - plaguesv2
- Apex Legends - Teammate saved me from an execution by yeeting a Bloodhound off the ship - DoctorBrian
- Apex Legends - He Tried To Crawl Away!! Lol - nick1368
- Apex Legends - Channeled my Inner Aimbot so hard that my Caustic gave me a double take - Trebledxy
- Apex Legends - Yoink - branfung
- Apex Legends - Game Over. Full Stop - NestedIf
- Apex Legends - my brothers 200 iq kill on his first ever game - KidBroSweets2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - cj z
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Sekiro Glitch - Alex Jehhutty
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Filthy Cheesing chained ogre - HeavyBreathing
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - he fell down and died - Nightmare Vortex
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - Stabbed in the D - wholehole
- The Division 2 - Dance Glitch - The Gold Pope
Highlight Reel is Kotaku's regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world.