Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Gray Rogers used to be an artist at Telltale, where he worked on series like Game of Thrones, Batman and The Wolf Among Us.



You can see more of Gray’s work at his ArtStation page.

