Once again, the Hunter x Hunter manga is going on hiatus. This should be no surprise for fans of the manga, as its creator is notorious for taking breaks. No word as to when serialization will resume. As Kotaku previously reported, creator Yoshihiro Togashi says he wants to finish the manga.
