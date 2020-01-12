Old-Timey Spidey

Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Antonio Stappaerts is a concept artist from Belgium who has worked for a number of design studios in the video game business.
You can see more of Antonio’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement