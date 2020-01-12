Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

Old-Timey Spidey

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
130
Save
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Antonio Stappaerts is a concept artist from Belgium who has worked for a number of design studios in the video game business.

You can see more of Antonio’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Gang's All Here

The Origins Of Aloy

Games Artist Releasing His Own Comic About Space Robots

An Elegant Dark Forces For A More Civilized Age

About the author

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

EmailTwitterPosts