The Xbox Elite Controller, which is fantastic, has only ever been available in black. Now, it’s also available in a very fetching shade of white.



I bring this up for two reasons. Firstly, because I like it a lot! And secondly, because after trashing a controller earlier in the week, I’m bringing balance to the universe by praising one here.

I’ve always had a thing for white controllers (they’re super easy to find when you leave them lying around!), but I’m especially liking the all-white buttons on this as well.

Only question here is, with Elite controllers being such workhorses, just how white is that white going to look after a few months’ worth of grimy hands...

It’s out worldwide on October 16, and will cost USD$150.