You don’t normally associate Telltale’s games with fast-paced, hard-hitting action, but their Batman series has a bit of combat in it. Which had to be choreographed in real life, with two stunt fighters beating the crap out of each other.

In an entertaining look behind the scenes (studios: this is way more interesting than twitch streams or incremental reveals) here’s some footage of the work that went into a fight between Batman and Bane. I don’t care if they’re professionals, this looks brutal as hell.

And here’s one with Batman fighting The Riddler, which has a bit more jumping, and a bit less bodily harm:

Looks fun! If anyone ever needs to choreograph a fight that involves a man sitting at a computer enduring twitter jokes, my contact details are below.