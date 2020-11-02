Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Oh No, Watch Dogs: Legion

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Watch Dogs: Legion
Watch Dogs: LegionWatch DogsUbisoftKotaku Core
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Oh No, iWatch Dogs: Legion/i
Image: Ubisoft

The biggest selling point of Watch Dogs: Legion is the vast array of randomized characters you can recruit to your underground army of revolutionary activists. But sometimes NPC professions and backgrounds line up in unfortunate ways.

Advertisement

A pediatrician. Who recently ended a personal relationship with a patient.

Okay, yeah, maybe don’t invite Shannon Dickey to the next community meeting, no matter how valuable you think her medical credentials and dart gun might be on the next mission.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

How To Get (Some Of) Your Next-Gen Games To Run At 120 Frames Per Second

Fantastic Ghostbusters Cosplay, Dogs And Cats, Living Together

Man Defies The Odds, Figures Out How To Enjoy Cheese With Chicken

How To Unlock All Six Hidden Weapon Aspects In Hades

DISCUSSION

longboxof90scomics
longboxof90scomics

The patch for this should be that any NPC with that background also has amazing skills so you have to make a moral decision about whether working with a pedophile is worth it. 