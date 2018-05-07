Today on Highlight Reel we have shattered wrists, late game God of War glitches, chocobo detours, and much more!
- Breath of the Wild - 新しい歩き方を発見しました。 #ゼルダの伝説 #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch - LoZ_Ngames
- Battlefield 1 - Synchronized Dying - omegawolf59
- Titanfall 2 - your tricks won’t work on me - Steven Kendrick
- Dead by Daylight - ぶらぁぁぁぁぁ- katarusisu2525
- Sea of Thieves - I landed on the Enemy Ship! - belowAverageJacks
- Sea of Thieves - calculated - Connoreea
- Yakuza 6 - bounced.mp4 - Dodecalypse
- Yakuza 6 - _20180505203905 - Jason Liu
- Final Fantasy XV - I guess I’ll take a detour - Outrageous C
- Far Cry 5 - Crime scene - Royank Gaming
- Far Cry 5 -_20180429220642 - malpa
- Far Cry 5 - That’s Gotta Hurt - The_Real_Alphonse
- Far Cry 5 - when taking down a helicopter with a 50 cal just isn’t enough - iwascuddles
- God of War - Our enemys are strong! - Lhurgoyf
- God of War (Spoiler) - Kyle ONE SHOTS a fcking Valkyrie - VideoGameRelay
- God of War (Spoiler) - God of glitches 4 - Rabid Reviewer
- God of War (Spoiler) - Nani? - Lord Cthulhu
- God of War (Spoiler) - Blast off - DEBBIE BUTTER
- God of War (Spoiler) - God of War and Death? - demetrius boone
