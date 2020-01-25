Oh No, Is The Bear Behind Me?

Screenshot : Twitter

This week on Snapshots, big explosions in Ghost Recon, angry Star Wars people, a lonely little hat in Red Dead Redemption II, colorful fireworks in Mad Max and one really scary bear.



That Days Gone photo makes me want to go back and explore that world more and maybe also eventually beat that game. I also love seeing folks playing that Mad Max game from a few years back. It was gorgeous and fun!

Subnautica Screenshot : Riddlebox ( Email )

Control Screenshot : @_Virtualtourism ( Twitter

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Screenshot : @NoviKaiba23 ( Twitter

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : liqui6 ( Email )

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @Firescorpio_photo ( Instagram

Days Gone Screenshot : @Vikingdad278 ( Twitter

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : Alex Crowley ( Twitter

Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Screenshot : @InquistorAles ( Twitter

Mad Max Screenshot : Chris Gallegos ( Email )

No Man’s Sky Screenshot : Ten of Diamonds ( Email )

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @warrior_musa ( Twitter

RIP Arthur. You were taken from us too soon.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

