Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
VideoHighlight Reel

Oh No

Chris Person
Filed to:Animal Crossing
Animal Crossinganimal crossing: new horizonsValorantKotaku Core
1
Save

Today on Highlight Reel we have terrified Animal Crossing villagers, Valorant plays, Rainbow Six moments, automated crafting and much more.

Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!

Advertisement

Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!

Chris Person

Senior video producer of Kotaku. I make Highlight Reel. Send your clips to HighlightReel@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Nintendo Reveals Paper Mario: The Origami King, Coming To Switch In July

Ask Dr. NerdLove: Help, I’m Only Attracted to 2D Characters

Japan's Animal Crossing: New Horizons Creations Continue To Amaze

Latest on Kotaku

Most Popular

Advertisement

Advertisement