Today on Highlight Reel we have terrified Animal Crossing villagers, Valorant plays, Rainbow Six moments, automated crafting and much more.
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below. Be sure to check out, like, and share the original videos via the links below. Subscribe to Kotaku on YouTube for more! Catch up on all the episodes on the Highlight Reel Youtube playlist!
- Hitman 2 - BernardoOne
- Doom Eternal - GOT Will
- Snowrunner - ColourKauz
- Shadow of the Colossus - Teobaldo Minatto Scussel
- Life is Strange 2 - Basim Al-Baker
- Star Wars Battlefront II - x66Mandalorian
- AC3 Remastered - GonTaco Son
- Fallout 76 - TazzyGaming
- Halo: MCC - TomTomat
- BotW - _link_the_champion_
- Turok 2 - Brentai22
- Red Dead Online - f0ur_20
- Uncharted 4 - YoloFighter12345
- Apex Legends - Harrybow2004
- Rainbow Six Siege - Gizmoboio
- Rainbow Six Siege - deepfriedmountaindew
- Final Fantasy VII Remake - Stino 57
- Final Fantasy VII Remake - Kennkl09
- Valorant - JUDETSKi
- Valorant - Zzyx93
- Modern Warfare - Tylor Wilkinson
- Modern Warfare - iKasperrr x
- Modern Warfare - navinjohnsonn
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - BeansMega
- Animal Crossing New Horizons - miltank211
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Spitfireleet
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!