News

Oh Hey It's Yet Another Persona 5 Spin-Off

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Illustration for article titled Oh Hey It&#39;s Yet Another Persona 5 Spin-Off
Image: Code Name: X

Persona games and spin-offs, name a more iconic duo.

Chinese giant Perfect World announced earlier today a new mobile game Code Name: X, which with its soundtrack and art style and pretty much everything suggested it was a Persona 5 game, without actually coming out and saying it.

Which was weird, and led some initial viewers to think it was simply a rip-off, but Perfect World, perhaps aware of this, did later confirm with Niko Partners’ Daniel Ahmad that, yeah, it’s a Persona 5 game.

As of now, it’s only coming to China.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

