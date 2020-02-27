Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

Oh Hell Yeah More Isometric Landscapes

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Manuel Vormwald is a concept and background artist from Germany who has worked on games like The Pillars of the Earth and A Year of Rain.

You can see more of Manuel’s stuff at his ArtStation page.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

