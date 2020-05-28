Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Oh, Cate Blanchett Is Starring In The Borderlands Movie

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:borderlands
borderlandsmovieskotaku core
16
Save
Illustration for article titled Oh, Cate Blanchett Is Starring In The iBorderlands/i Movie
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty)

Well, this is awkward. Despite my best efforts to persuade her otherwise, Cate Blanchett has officially signed up to take part in the upcoming Borderlands movie, where she’ll be playing Lilith.

Advertisement

The news wasn’t announced by Blanchett or her people, but by director Eli Roth, who told EW “I’m so lucky to have the amazing Cate Blanchett starring in Borderlands.”

Advertisement

No shit.

My ambivalence for this entire project has been made clear already—this is “an asshole directing a movie based on a series whose last outing was written for 11 year-old Rick & Morty fans”—and I think Blanchett is better than this.

But whatever, maybe this is why I write about video games for eight hours a day and don’t work as an agent in Hollywood.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The Best Solo Board Games

Phantasy Star Online 2’s Microsoft Store Launch Has Been A Mess

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass

Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor Opening Harkens Back To Skyrim