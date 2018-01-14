It was only a few weeks ago that I compiled a list of the best flight sims of all time, and here we are looking set to maybe add to it in 2018 with the latest entry in the Digital Combat Simulator series.



The announcement of DCS: F/A-18C has followers of the series losing their minds, as not only will the newest game bring with it improvements to the DCS engine, but it answers their prayers be delivering an absolute fan-favourite of an aircraft in the Hornet.

DCS: F/A-18C is going to be in Early Access around Spring.