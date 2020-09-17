Officially-branded Kirby masks are going on sale in Japan. The washable masks are antibacterial and have a filter as well as an inner gauze layer. Priced at 1,650 yen ($15.75), the set includes a pink and purple Kirby mask. No word about an international release.
