brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Screenshot: Bandai

Officially-branded Kirby masks are going on sale in Japan. The washable masks are antibacterial and have a filter as well as an inner gauze layer. Priced at 1,650 yen ($15.75), the set includes a pink and purple Kirby mask. No word about an international release. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

