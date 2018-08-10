Capcom is releasing a Lexington typewriter-style keyboard. It costs 75,000 yen ($675) plus tax.
The Bluetooth-enabled keyboard is designed after the in-game Lexington typewriter.
It’s a nice looking keyboard.
Advertisement
You can scroll up and down by turning the knob and use the lever as the Enter key.
The Premium Edition is priced at 99,800 yen ($900) and comes with all these goodies, including four “ink ribbons,” which are just masking tape.
Advertisement
The bundles are available in Japan through the E-Capcom online site.
Kotaku East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.