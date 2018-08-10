Capcom is releasing a Lexington typewriter-style keyboard. It costs 75,000 yen ($675) plus tax.



The Bluetooth-enabled keyboard is designed after the in-game Lexington typewriter.

It’s a nice looking keyboard.

You can scroll up and down by turning the knob and use the lever as the Enter key.



The Premium Edition is priced at 99,800 yen ($900) and comes with all these goodies, including four “ink ribbons,” which are just masking tape.



The bundles are available in Japan through the E-Capcom online site.

