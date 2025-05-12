The Office Spin-Off Premieres In September, Giving You A Reason To Stop Rewatching The Show (Again)

The Office’s first spin-off finally has a name and a release date. The new show is called The Paper, is set in the same universe, and will arrive exclusively on Peacock in September.

During NBC’s Upfront, at which Seth MacFarlane made an incest joke about WB Discovery CEO David Zaslav, the company finally gave fans more details and a first look at the upcoming Office spin-off which was first announced back in January 2024. The Paper will feature the same fictional documentary crew behind the Office as they document a new workplace: The Truth Teller, a newspaper in the middle of a corporate revival.

Here’s the official synopsis from NBC via a press release sent out after the Upfront presentation:

The Paper, a mockumentary from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, is set in the same universe as NBC’s Emmy Award-winning hit series The Office, and features the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch. The crew is in search of a new subject when they discover a historic Toledo newspaper, The Truth Teller, and the eager publisher that is trying to revive it.

Original Office actor Oscar Nunez will be back in the upcoming spin-off reprising his role as Oscar after the character has made the leap from paper supplies to newspapers. From one dying industry to another...

The show will also star Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore and is set to arrive exclusively on Peacock in September as part of NBC’s desperate attempt to get people to actually subscribe to Peacock. Considering the fact that the streaming service is mostly used by people as an Office re-watch machine, it seems smart to put the hit comedy’s first spin-off on the streaming app. Perhaps Office fans, many of whom are in the middle of their 40th re-watch, will give The Paper a chance when it premieres later this year.



