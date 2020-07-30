Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Offbeat 90s RPG Moon Finally Heads West On August 27

iantothemax
Ian Walker
Filed to:Moon
MoonLove-de-LicRPGSwitchNintendoKotaku Core
2
Save
Gif: Love-de-Lic / Onion Games

The official English translation for “anti-RPG” Moon: Remix RPG Adventure will come out for Nintendo Switch on August 27, almost 23 years after it launched on the original PlayStation.

Advertisement

Moon was the brainchild of the now-defunct Japanese studio Love-de-Lic, which was founded by a team of developers who had previously worked on games like Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG at Square. Rather than follow the template of the developers’ previous projects, however, Moon is a more offbeat adventure that sees the player travel a world that has already been ravaged by a traditional role-playing hero.

“In Moon, you level up by loving, not fighting, the monsters,” today’s announcement explains.

After Love-de-Lic dissolved in 2000, employees would go on to create games like Chibi-Robo, Chulip, and Freshly-Picked Tingle’s Rosy Rupeeland. That should offer some idea of what you can expect from Moon.

Advertisement

Onion Games, a studio made up of former Love-de-Lic developers, handled Moon’s transition to the Switch, while independent game developer and former Kotaku video producer Tim Rogers oversaw its translation and localization.

Although name recognition might not be in its favor, Moon’s English release is a long-awaited moment in console RPG history, and I for one am super excited to finally get my hands on an official translation.

Ian Walker

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let’s Rank The Civilization Games, Worst To Best

Eight Years Into Development, Star Citizen Fans Are Increasingly Upset That Star Citizen Is Still Being Star Citizen

The Best Solo Board Games

Grounded's Arachnophobia Slider Turns Spiders Into Cute Floating Blobs

DISCUSSION

nastypitching
NastyPitching

M-O-O-N! That spells “made for switch”!

(I’m glad I finished The Stand but good lord is that book long)