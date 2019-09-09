Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Yury Ostapchuk is a concept artist from Ukraine who works at Plarium, the Vikings: War of Clans guys.



You can see more of Yury’s work at his ArtStation page.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement