News

Of Course Pupperazzi Is My Favorite Game From the Wholesome Snack Indie Showcase

ashparrish
Ash Parrish
Filed to:pupperazzi
pupperazzikitfox gameskotakucorewholesome games
The energy! The drama! They love the camera! Look at the sass on that corgi, I’m gagging.
The energy! The drama! They love the camera! Look at the sass on that corgi, I’m gagging.
Screenshot: Kitfox Games

Kitfox Games knows what I like. It’s the developer of the forthcoming Boyfriend Dungeon—a dungeon crawler that also lets you smooch anthropomorphized versions of your weapons—and publishers of the new Pupperazzi.

Highlighted in today’s Wholesome Snack Indie Showcase, Pupperazzi is a very simple game with a premise that is exactly what you’d expect from that title: taking oodles of pictures of dogs. Sitting dogs, sleeping dogs (no, not those Sleeping Dogs), dogs on skateboards, dogs with hamburgers, dogs with silly hats. Dogs! All the dogs. Doing all of the things. Basically, throw Nintendogs and Pokémon Snap into a blender and out pops a Pupperazzi smoothie.

What do I want? Pictures!

Pictures of what? Very good Boys and Girls!

Here’s an excerpt from Pupperazzi’s Steam description on what you can expect from the game:

WOOF.

Bark bark bark *licks* bark bark woof HOOOOOOWL. *Sniff* *Sniff sniff* wfff.

Woof woof…. Bark? *Head tilt*

*Pants*

BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK BARK

Genius. Compelling. I’m definitely looking forward to playing Pupperazzi soon.

And before you ask, yes, you can pet the dogs.

Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black

DISCUSSION

alwayswrong
AlwaysWrong

My dogs are going to get so grumpy when I stop obsessively taking pictures of them and start taking obsessive pictures of virtual dogs.

Me: Check out this rad dog photo in the game!

Dog: *glares*

Me: Do a 720 in a skate ramp and we’ll talk. 