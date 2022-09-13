In a surprise announcement, Nintendo revealed during this morning’s Direct that there’s a sequel to Octopath Traveler on the way, and it’s due out in only five months.



The 2018 role-playing game was a huge hit for Square Enix, with a mobile prequel out only a couple of months ago. But that a complete sequel is this far along, without any leaks or rumors, is quite the thing.

The sequel, currently called Octopath Traveler II, features the same distinctive HD-2D art style that made the original so visually appealing. Described as “a brand new game in the Octopath Traveler series,” it will feature eight brand new characters, and as such, eight entirely new stories to play through.

We’re in Celestia now, following Hikari, The Warrior; Agnea, The Dancer; Partitio, The Merchant; Osvald, The Scholar; Throne, The Thief; Temenos, The Cleric; Ochette, The Hunter; and Castti, The Apothecary.

You can see the new trailer below.

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch



