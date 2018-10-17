Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Barack Obama, the 44th President of The United States Of America, a 57 year-old man and father of two, does not care one bit for your pocket monsters.



ATTN: got him to sit down to help make a “get off your ass and vote” video for the upcoming midterms recently, leveraging his charm and wisdom to dispel seven popular excuses that people use to avoid the polling booths.

Pokémon is mentioned right off the bat, and if there’s ever a cause worth throwing them under the bus for in this day and age, it’s this one:

Whatever your feelings on Nintendo characters and their associated card games, please go and vote.