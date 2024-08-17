Here Are Some Hints To The Groups Confounding Millions Of NYT Connections Players Today

Puzzle games can be addictive. Maybe not Randy Orton playing Elden Ring-level addictive (we hope), but most definitely habit-forming.
Your daily sweet 16 words are back and ready for your best grouping efforts. The popular Connections brainbuster from The New York Times has four groups of words with a shared theme or commonality, but they’re shuffled into random order for you to figure out. Remember to take your time — many words have multiple meanings, so think twice before you click.
Today’s words: TONGUE, TAPE, RANCH, NECK, FRENCH, LANGUAGE, DRESSING, COTTAGE, BANDAGE, CRAFTSMAN, MAKE OUT, SCISSORS, SPEECH, KISS, PRAIRIE, and DIALECT.
Today’s NYT Connections Hints
The rules are simple: Yellow group is the easiest, purple group is the hardest (and usually contains the most obscure wordplay), blue and green are somewhere in between. Pick four words at a time — four wrong guesses and you lose.
Without tipping our hand too much, here are your hints:
YELLOW: Yakkity yak yak
GREEN: First base
BLUE: Emergency goods
PURPLE: No place like home
Today’s NYT Connections Groups
Still stumped? Now we’re in spoiler territory. Each group’s theme has a name. Here are today’s:
YELLOW: Spoken Communication
GREEN: Canoodle
BLUE: First Aid Kit Items
PURPLE: House Styles
Today’s NYT Connections Answers
Struck out? Don’t feel bad – the Times loves to throw some serious curveballs, and you probably tried it before you had your morning coffee. We’ll give you the big reveal here, and better luck next time! Or if you got it, congratulations!
YELLOW: DIALECT, LANGUAGE, SPEECH, TONGUE
GREEN: FRENCH, KISS, MAKE OUT, NECK
BLUE: BANDAGE, DRESSING, SCISSORS, TAPE
PURPLE: COTTAGE, CRAFTSMAN, PRAIRIE, RANCH