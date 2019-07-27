Photo: Epic Games

Fortnite duo Nyhrox and Aqua won today’s World Cup Duos finals. The European pair scored 51 points and splits a prize pool of $3 million.



The competition took place today in New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium, with 50 teams from across North America East, West, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Brazil facing off. NA East players Zayt and Saf led the standings through most of the finals’ six games, but Nyhrox and Aqua closed in after back-to-back wins in games 4 and 5, ultimately taking first place.

The second place winners were European duo Rojo and Wolfiez, with 47 points and taking home $2,250,000. Third place winners, with 45 points, were Elevate and Ceice from NA East, who split a prize of $1,800,000. Fourth place winners were Saf and Zayt, who scored 44 points and took home $1,500,000. You can see all the final standings here.

Game 1 was won by Zayt and Saf, who qualified during week 4. NA East week 10 qualifiers Zexrow and Vinny1x took game 2. Week 10 qualifiers MackWood and Calculator, also from NAE, won game three. Games 4 and 5 were won by Nyhrox and Aqua, who qualified during week 4. Game 6 was won by European team 4zr and Noward, who qualified during week 8.



The Fortnite World Cup continues tomorrow at 1pm Eastern time with Solos finals.