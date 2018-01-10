GIF As if Black Desert Online could get any prettier.

Image filters aren’t just for photo mode anymore. The latest version of Nvidia’s Geforce Experience app introduces Freestyle, a series of special filters that change the way games look while they’re being played. It’s a bit of a trip.

Freestyle is basically an extension of Nvidia’s Ansel, the screenshot tool introduced last year that helped players produce stunning images from games like Mirror’s Edge 2 and The Witcher 3. But where Ansel requires players to pause their games to apply filters and take snapshots, Freestyle changes the way games look in motion.

GIF DIE WATERCOLOR SKETCH WOLVES

Available filters include everything from simple changes to color and saturation to full-on sketch graphics (a favorite of mine, though it renders MMO chat unreadable). There are even options to correct for color blindness, something all games should have but many forget to include. Watch me go through the various options while playing Black Desert Online in the video below.



To use Freestyle you’ll need a recent Nvidia graphics card, of course, and you’ll need to be playing a supported game—you can check out the growing list here.