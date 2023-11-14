PlayStation Exclusive Rollerdrome Hits Xbox Game Pass This Month

After dropping a handful of stellar games earlier this month, Microsoft is filling out the weeks surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday with more games you can download if you’re subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, including a former PlayStation exclusive.



Read More: November’s Xbox Game Pass Offerings Are Looking Stacked

Now that we’re halfway through the turkey-eating month, Xbox Game Pass is plugging the remaining gaps with a grab bag of genres. Available right now on Xbox consoles through the subscription service is Coral Island, a cozy farming simulator about learning to live off the land and nurture meaningful relationships. It’s a bit like Stardew Valley with a Disney Dreamlight Valley-esque aesthetic. Landing on November 17 is Persona 5 Tactica, a turn-based strategy RPG with an alternate reality narrative that exists concurrently with the events of the 2016 RPG Persona 5. After that, on November 28, you can pick up the 4X real-time strategy game Dune: Spice Wars in case you want some sand in your gaming diet.

Also, on the same day as Dune: Spice Wars, the former PlayStation exclusive Rollerdrome makes its Xbox debut. Developed by Roll7 (OlliOlli World), this stylish action-platformer asks a simple question: What if Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater…but guns? The result is punishingly exhilarating. You’re flipping through the air, pulling off sick tricks and dodging lethal bullets while firing twin pistols like Lara Croft in roller derby. It’s intense, especially since enemies are abundant and death is frequent. Sit still for too long and you’re for sure dead. Not to call it the Dark Souls of skating games, but yeah, Rollerdrome is the Dark Souls of skating games. It’s that kind of hard, but it also offers that kind of accomplishment, particularly when you make it through a difficult level with ease and steeze.

Some games are leaving in order to make room for the four incoming titles. They won’t get booted from Xbox Game Pass until November 30, so you’ve got some time to download them, but seven games will get retired from the subscription service once the Thanksgiving month officially wraps up. This includes the revered military shooters Battlefield: Bad Company 1 and 2, the action-puzzler Disc Room, the phenomenal action-adventure RPG Eastward, and more.

You can check out the full list below:

Remaining Xbox Game Pass Titles For November 2023

Coral Island (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) - November 14

Persona 5 Tactica (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 17

Dune: Spice Wars (Cloud and Console) – November 28

Rollerdrome (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 28

Anvil (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 30

Battlefield 1943 (Console) EA Play - November 30

Battlefield: Bad Company (Console) EA Play - November 30

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 (Console and PC) EA Play - November 30

Disc Room (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 30

Eastward (Cloud, Console, and PC) - November 30

Grid (Console) EA Play - November 30





