Phantasy Star Online 2 is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game. Scalp D is a massively scalp cleansing shampoo. And soon, PS02 players can dress up their characters in Scalp D themed get-ups and have them wash their hair, because nobody wants dry scalp, not even in the virtual world.
In Japan, a limited edition bundle is going on sale. It comes with shampoo, conditioner, and in-game item codes, such as costumes and skins as well as hair-washing lobby animations.
PS02 producer Satoshi Sakai also appears in the campaign, recommending the shampoo to those it for a refreshing wash as well as scalp and hair care.
The shampoo bundle is priced at 7800 yen ($73) and will be available for a limited time only.
