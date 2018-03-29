Not Tonight is a “dark comedy RPG” set in a Britain on the verge of collapse. You play as a bouncer exiled due to his heritage after Brexit talks fell apart. You can opt to join the resistance or keep your head down. There are elements of time management too, invoking Papers Please. It’ll be out this summer.
