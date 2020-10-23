Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Norah Jones And Manga Is A Good Combination

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:manga
manganorah jonesmaison ikkokujapan
1
Gif: Blue Note/YouTube
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

For Norah Jones’s latest album Pick Me Up Off The Floor, the singer has released a manga-version music video of her single “I’m Alive,” featuring panels from Rumiko Takahashi’s Maison Ikkoku.

Advertisement

According to Wiz Media, “’I’m Alive’ features Maison Ikkoku’s main character, Kyoko Otonashi, as she shares many similarities with the lyrics which reflect finding joy in the midst of a pandemic.”

The collaboration works—and well, I think! Jones’s lyrics and singing style really suit the feeling of the manga.

Advertisement

Maison Ikkoku debuted in 1980, and if you haven’t read it, an English-language collector’s edition was released last month. 

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Red Dead Online's Halloween Update Is Disappointing

Assassin's Creed 3 Director Says Japanese Games Get a Free Pass

EA Accused Of Running "Unlicensed, Illegal Gaming System"

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

DISCUSSION