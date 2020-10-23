Norah Jones And Manga Is A Good Combination

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

For Norah Jones’s latest album Pick Me Up Off The Floor, the singer has released a manga-version music video of her single “I’m Alive,” featuring panels from Rumiko Takahashi’s Maison Ikkoku.



According to Wiz Media, “’I’m Alive’ features Maison Ikkoku’s main character, Kyoko Otonashi, as she shares many similarities with the lyrics which reflect finding joy in the midst of a pandemic.”

The collaboration works—and well, I think! Jones’s lyrics and singing style really suit the feeling of the manga.

Maison Ikkoku debuted in 1980, and if you haven’t read it, an English-language collector’s edition was released last month.