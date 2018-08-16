Today on Highlight Reel we have portal problems, runaway bikes, Mafia III glitches, and much more!
- Dishonored 2 - Thank god it didn’t explo- ...oh - Venomous Jelly
- Fortnite BR - well that’s unfortunate - linkzao
- Escape from Tarkov - How to predict gunfire. - WinChester7337
- Sea of Thieves - Ah, a true legend - DickyDurrin
- Monster Hunter World - fleeing - Luxter
- Rainbow Six Siege - When the enemy team has no communication - Rotislayer
- Forza Horizon 2 - That was a close one - xDestiiny
- PUBG - 🏍️🤔😂 - benlicious
- Mafia III - I don’t think this is supposed to happen - MrCheeseiscool2
- Mafia III - Cops got the drop on me - Skellingtor
- Mafia III - Unfortunately Timed….-Bawoo Delaney
- Mafia III - Strongest umbrella - Jake Steele
- No Man’s Sky - Floating Message Balls - Steve Yun
- No Man’s Sky - Why Sean - AltF4ToSaveGame
