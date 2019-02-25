Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

noclip is a very fun website which has extracted levels from a bunch of excellent Nintendo games and exists solely to let you fly around them like a joyful, nostalgic God.

Made by JasperRLZ, there are levels from games like Wind Waker, Super Mario Sunshine, Ocarina of Time, Luigi’s Mansion and even a broken, experimental flyover of Breath of the Wild’s main map.

It’s fun to just scoot around looking at stuff, but there’s also some more structured entertainment to he had if you’ve got the time/inclination, like playing solo Mario Kart time trial at about 900cc:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

You can check out the site here.