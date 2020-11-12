No Wonder Billie Eilish Likes Ilomilo So Much

Welcome to Morning Music, Kotaku’s daily hangout for folks who love video games and the cool-ass sounds they make. Today we’re checking out music from Ilomilo, a puzzle game so overwhelmingly delightful that Billie Eilish wrote a song about it.
One of my favorite games of all time, Southend Interactive’s Ilomilo (playlist / longplay / VGMdb) is a lovely little puzzle-adventure released in 2010 for the Windows Phone 7 and 2011 for Xbox Live Arcade. Friends Ilo and Milo take turns navigating levels built from patchwork crafted cubes. Each stage begins with the pair separated, and you’re tasked with navigating the twisting constructs to bring the fated pair back together. It’s a game about friends sticking together no matter what tries to come between them. The melancholy patchwork, inhabited by odd, stitched-together creatures, makes Ilomilo feel pleasantly like a faded old scrapbook.
The game’s music, composed by Daniel Olsén of Sayonara Wild Hearts (previously on Morning Music) and Device6 fame, beautifully supports the game’s pieced-together aesthetic. He evokes an old-timey feel with vinyl album artifacts and instruments evocative of simpler times, like accordion and melodica. Listen to the track “Cozy Couch.” It sounds to me like being sprawled out in my living room as a child in the late ‘70s, in those sleepy moments after the Saturday morning cartoons ended.
Southend Interactive / Daniel Olsén (YouTube)
My favorite track from the game is “March of the Ilomilos.” It’s a simple little tune, the sort of thing you’d expect ‘50s Boy Scouts to whistle as they march through the woods towards certain traumatization. Olsén plays with so many instruments here. Whistles. Flutes, Wood blocks. There’s a kazoo in there. If I could still walk, this is the song I want to accompany each step until I tumble into madness.
Southend Interactive / Daniel Olsén (YouTube)
I’m not as much a fan of Billie Eilish’s “Ilomilo,” the song from her 2018 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. It’s just not my cup of tea. Still, I can feel the echoes of the game in her downbeat pop diddy, and appreciate anyone inspired by the game that inspired me to…well, write this post.
Hope that helps you all start your day off with a bit of a jingle and jangle. Couldn’t hurt, right? Share your thoughts on the songs, the game, or anything else you wish to chat about in the comments below. See you tomorrow!
In a few hours, the Colorado DLC for American Truck Simulator drops on Steam. I have been waiting for it since I finished the “coloring book” that was Idaho (I mentioned on Twitter that I was going to take a weekend and drive all the roads in the state to get back to 100.00% explored and SCS Software replied with “are our games just coloring books?”)
That was in July.
And, you can’t think of Colorado without thinking of an old John Denver classic, and not just because the guy was named after the state’s largest city...
And as if that weren’t enough, at 9 PM Pacific tonight, the Snowy Escape DLC drops for The Sims 4...and I might not get around to Mt. Komorebi for a week or more as I do the Explore Colorado World of Trucks challenge for ATS.
But it still gets music...and with its use of mountain sports as a theme, I’ll throw a callback to an obscure N64 game out there...
Happy Thursday!