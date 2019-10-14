Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Nintendo's Old Japanese Websites Are An Internet Time Trip

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:nintendo
28.7K
39
13
Gif: Nintendo

During the late 20th century, Nintendo launched websites to promote games and hardware. At the time of writing, some of those websites are still live, providing an opportunity to visit the internet of yesteryear.

The earliest sites date from the early 1990s during the Super Famicom era. It’s amazing that these websites are still live. They provide a look at just how far web design has come in the past two decades.

Advertisement

The Super Famicom sites simply mention the genre and release date, plus include a basic description and some thumbnail screenshots.

Gif: Nintendo
Gif: Nintendo

The Japanese Nintendo 64 website is still live, with pages explaining the N64 controller, different hardware variations, and game line up.

Advertisement
[Image: Nintendo]
[Image: Nintendo]
Advertisement
[Image: Nintendo]
[Image: Nintendo]
Advertisement

In case you wondered how the Nintendo 64's “new controller” worked.

[Image: Nintendo]
Advertisement

Each game has its own page, too.

Gif: Nintendo
Advertisement

Don’t these “scenes” make you want to play Super Mario 64?

Gif: Nintendo
Advertisement
Gif: Nintendo
Gif: Nintendo
Advertisement
Gif: Nintendo

Unlike the early 1990s sites, these later websites introduced separate pages for story, characters, and gameplay as well as stages and in-game items.

Advertisement
Gif: Nintendo

It’s amazing what you can find. Did you know there was a Banjoo-Kazooie emblazoned bullet train in 1998? I did not!

Advertisement
Screenshot: Nintendo

The Yoshi’s Story website sure is lacking, but the Perfect Dark one still looks cool, even today.

Advertisement
Screenshot: Nintendo

I hope Nintendo leaves these sites up forever.

This article was originally published on September 5, 2017. It has since been updated and expanded.

Share This Story

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

EmailTwitterPosts