Earlier this week, Kotaku announced the E3 2018 press conference schedule. At that time, Nintendo had yet to reveal its plans. Now it has.



As in previous years, Nintendo is doing a video presentation, which can be watched live at e3.Nintendo.com. It will begin on June 12 at 9 am PT.

There will be other events, such as the Splatoon 2 World Championship on June 12 from 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm PT. The Super Smash Bros. Invitation 2018 will begin right after that.