E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild is getting a sequel, Nintendo said today, slipping in a last-minute surprise teaser trailer at the end of its E3 Nintendo Direct.



The trailer features Link and Zelda venturing into what appears to be an ancient tomb, possibly under Hyrule Castle, where a long-dormant being awakens. It ends with a shot of the entire castle’s foundation shaking and beginning to rise.

It’s not much, but “Breath of the Wild sequel” is pretty much all you need to know.

Breath of the Wild, which came out alongside the Switch in March of 2017, is widely considered to be one of the greatest games ever made.