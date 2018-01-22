If Nintendo is short on Labo ideas, which I doubt, here’s one from Twitter user Colonel Odonger: a cardboard grasshopper.
No idea what kinda game could be made with it, but putting those Joy-Cons in the grasshopper’s legs are neat. The building level, though, looks high.
Colonel Odonger has already been running Joy-Con cardboard tests before Nintendo Labo is released.
