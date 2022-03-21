The Nintendo Switch was released five years ago, and because it is a very good system with some very good games, most of us have spent that time accumulating quite the software library. If yours has gotten so big that it’s getting tough to manage in 2022 , the console’s latest firmware update has something that might help.



Version 14.0.0 has just been released by Nintendo, and while it adds some bluetooth audio stuff, the main point is the introduction of “Groups”, a new way to organise the console’s home screen. Previously, your most recently-played games were arrayed in a single horizontal line, and that was basically all the Switch could do.

Now, though, users can group their games into folders however they want, and then name them whatever they want. It’s a feature heavy users have been calling for for years now, and now that it’s here, anyone who owns enough games for this to matter will find that they can create up to 100 different groups, and store up to 200 games within each of them.

Here’s Nintendo’s official patch notes for the groups announcement:

Ver. 14.0.0 (Released March 21, 2022) “Groups” feature was added to the All Software menu. - You can now create groups of software to help organize your software titles. - Making groups for different game genres, developers, or whatever you’d like to organize by may make it easier to find the application you want.Up to 100 groups can be created with a max of 200 titles per group. - The button to proceed to the “All Software” scree n is displayed only when there are 13 or more software title icons on the system.

And here’s how they work. First you create a group:

Then you pick what games you want to include:

Once you’ve made your selections you can arrange what order they appear in:

Then you name the group:

And there you have it, you now have a group of games:

This is of course how devices like smartphones have operated for over a decade, but hey, it’s better to get this in 2022 than to have never got it at all.