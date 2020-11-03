Nintendo Switch Emulator Adds Online Support, Quickly Regrets It

Image : Kotaku

Yuzu is a popular Switch emulator , one that earlier this week decided to add limited online multiplayer support for its games. A decision it swiftly reversed.

Not long after announcing the move, the developers posted on the emulator’s blog that the service was being disconnected, while apologizing “to our community for the confusion and disappointment surrounding this release”.

While they don’t specifically list what the “insightful feedback” was, one small thing might have been the fact that emulators trade on the pretence they’re about homebrew, preservation, or playing games you already owned. Not fucking around with friends online playing games you may not have paid for.

The other, more common piece of feedback was probably the dangers inherent in Yuzu making the service available only to their Patreon subscribers, in effect making it what could be considered a paid service, which in turn would have sounded a giant klaxon somewhere deep within the bowels of Nintendo HQ.