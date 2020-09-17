Nintendo Officially Ends 3DS Production For Japan

Image : Nintendo | Luke Plunkett

Today, the official Japanese page for the Nintendo 3DS series, which includes the 2DS, announced that the consoles are no longer being manufactured.



The announcement above the Nintendo 3DS XL (known as “LL” in Japan), the Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS as well as the New Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo 3DS XL and the standard Nintendo 3DS reads, “Manufacturing of the Nintendo 3DS series hardware has ended” (ニンテンドー3DSシリーズの本体の生産はすべて終了いたしました).

Japanese website Hachima points out that the Nintendo 3DS series hardware is no longer listed on the official US Nintendo page. As of writing the URL www.nintendo.com/3ds redirects to www.nintendo.com.



It is unclear whether the announcement on the official Japanese site pertains to other regions. Kotaku is following up with Nintendo for an official comment.

