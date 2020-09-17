Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Nintendo Officially Ends 3DS Production For Japan

Brian Ashcraft
Image: Nintendo | Luke Plunkett
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Today, the official Japanese page for the Nintendo 3DS series, which includes the 2DS, announced that the consoles are no longer being manufactured.

The announcement above the Nintendo 3DS XL (known as “LL” in Japan), the Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS as well as the New Nintendo 3DS, Nintendo 3DS XL and the standard Nintendo 3DS reads, “Manufacturing of the Nintendo 3DS series hardware has ended” (ニンテンドー3DSシリーズの本体の生産はすべて終了いたしました).

Screenshot: Nintendo
Japanese website Hachima points out that the Nintendo 3DS series hardware is no longer listed on the official US Nintendo page. As of writing the URL www.nintendo.com/3ds redirects to www.nintendo.com.

Screenshot: Nintendo
It is unclear whether the announcement on the official Japanese site pertains to other regions. Kotaku is following up with Nintendo for an official comment.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

