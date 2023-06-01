Advertisement
Advertisement

The four new colours will come in two new sets: the purple and green come together, while the pink and yellow are bundled in the second pack. Like any other set they’ll be $80, and you can order them straight from Nintendo.

Here are some additional shots of the controllers and their packaging:

Image for article titled Nintendo Releasing Beautiful New Pastel Joy-Cons
Image: Nintendo
Advertisement
Image for article titled Nintendo Releasing Beautiful New Pastel Joy-Cons
Image: Nintendo
Image for article titled Nintendo Releasing Beautiful New Pastel Joy-Cons
Image: Nintendo
Advertisement
Image for article titled Nintendo Releasing Beautiful New Pastel Joy-Cons
Image: Nintendo