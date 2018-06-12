Nintendo kicked off today’s Direct with a mech game called Daemon x Machina. Nathan GraysonToday 12:09pmFiled to: daemon x machinaFiled to: daemon x machinadaemon x machinanintendoe3e3 2018kotakucore122EditSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkNintendo kicked off today’s Direct with a mech game called Daemon x Machina. It’s full of high-speed anime mech action and will be out on Switch in 2019.About the authorNathan GraysonNathan GraysonKotaku reporter. Beats: PC gaming, Overwatch, Twitch.EmailTwitterPosts