Nintendo has released a new update, Ver. 1.1.1, to add support for the Switch’s new Nintendo 64 Controller to Super Mario 3D All-Stars. This is the first update for the game since November of last year when Nintendo GameCube controller was added to Super Mario Sunshine.



Below are the patch notes for the most recent update:



Ver. 1.1.1 (Released November 3, 2021)

General Super Mario 64 now supports the Nintendo Switch Online member exclusive Nintendo 64 Controller (sold separately). Players can now play this title using the same controls as found in the original Nintendo 64 release. Information on connecting this controller can be found here

All button displays within Super Mario 64 will not reflect the Nintendo 64 controller.

Released in 2020, Super Mario 3D All-Stars features high-def ports of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. The compilation game was a big hit when released, but removed from the Nintendo eShop on March 31, 2021. Nintendo’s Super Mario 3D All-Star official site now carries the following message:

The digital edition of the Super Mario™ 3D All-Stars game is no longer available for purchase. If you have already purchased the digital edition from Nintendo eShop or Nintendo.com, you may re-download the game any time if it’s deleted from your device. Visit Support for instructions. If you purchased a download code from a retailer, you may still redeem the code at any time. The physical version of Super Mario 3D All-Stars is available for purchase while supplies last.

Even though Super Mario 3D All-Stars is no longer available for digital purchase, which is a shame, it is possible to track down physical copies of the game. But because Nintendo has a history of continuing to support hardware and games, an update like this isn’t a total surprise. It sure is nice, though.



