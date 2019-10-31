Nintendo has updated life-to-date sales numbers for its hardware. The Switch, for example, has sold 41.67 million units worldwide as of September 30. That’s up from the previous total released in June of 36.87 million. The 3DS’s total sales have reached 75.45 million, which is up from the 75.28 million announced in June.
Nintendo has updated life-to-date sales numbers for its hardware. The Switch, for example, has sold 41.67 million units worldwide as of September 30. That’s up from the previous total released in June of 36.87 million. The 3DS’s total sales have reached 75.45 million, which is up from the 75.28 million announced in June.
Share This Story
About the author
Brian Ashcraft
Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.