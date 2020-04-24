Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Nintendo Confirms Around 160,000 Accounts Breached

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:nintendo
nintendonintendo accountnintendo network idnintendo networkswitchkotakueastjapan
Illustration for article titled Nintendo Confirms Around 160,000 Accounts Breached
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has confirmed the possibility that as many 160,000 Nintendo Accounts were breached in a hack earlier this month.

According to Kyoto-based game maker, the Nintendo Account breach was connected to users with Nintendo Network ID logins. Starting today, the company has disabled the NNID login function and reset the passwords for the affected accounts. Nintendo is asking users to turn on two-factor authentication to help ensure the necessary security to prevent future breaches.

The Nintendo Network IDs were originally connected to the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS systems.

As our colleagues at Kotaku Australia noted earlier this week, there had been reports of security breaches, with users claiming that unknown third parties had accessed their accounts. “We are aware of reports of unauthorized access to some Nintendo Accounts and we are investigating the situation,” a Nintendo spokesperson told Kotaku Australia at the time. “In the meantime, we recommend that users enable two-step verification for their Nintendo Account.”

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

